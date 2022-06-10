News

The Ukrainian Armed Forces has already eliminated 31,900 servicemen of the Russian army

Sofiia Telishevska
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 107 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,900 people, as well as:

  • 1,409 tanks;
  • 3,450 combat armored vehicles;
  • 712 artillery systems;
  • 222 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 97 air defense facilities;
  • 212 aircraft;
  • 178 helicopters;
  • 572 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 125 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,438 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 54 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Bakhmut directions.