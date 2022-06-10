The head of the Luhansk oblast: Sievierodonetsk is approaching the destruction of Rubizhne and Popasna in terms of the level of destruction

Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk and in the settlements of the Hirske and Popasna communities. The occupiers tried to storm in the direction of Nyrkovo and Mykolayivka, but the Armed Forces repulsed them. The Russians suffered losses and withdrew.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai.

On the northwestern outskirts of Toshkivka, defenders repulsed an enemy assault.

"Sievierodonetsk is holding on, but the Russians are destroying everything in their path. The city is approaching the level of destruction in the destroyed Rubizhne and Popasna,"- says Gaidai.

According to him, the occupiers destroyed 15 houses in Orikhovo, six in Vrubovka, four in Lysychansk and Hirske. The village of Synetsky on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk was severely damaged.

At the same time, 16 residents from Lysychansk managed to evacuate.

Also, Haidai with reference to the center of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that in the occupied Kadiivka of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the base of "Wagner".