The Russian army launched a missile strike on Dnipro and fired on three communities in the oblast

On the morning of June 10, Russian troops fired a missile at the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

He clarified that the strong morning fire in Dnipro was not connected with missile fire.

"It was burning at one of the cityʼs enterprises. Rescuers have already put out the fire," said the head of the oblast.

Reznichenko also said that at night the occupiers fired artillery at three communities in the oblast.