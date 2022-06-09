The Armed Forces destroyed 28 units of Russian equipment and an ammunition depot in Donbas

During the last 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders in the Donbas repulsed 7 enemy attacks. The Joint Forces report that fighting is still ongoing at two locations.

The Russians lost 10 tanks, seven artillery systems, four armored vehicles and three special vehicles, four transport vehicles and an ammunition depot.

Operational and tactical group "East" clarified that in its area of responsibility 32 occupiers were eliminated.

In total, Russian troops have fired on more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts today. They destroyed and damaged 49 houses, dispensaries, several manufacturing plants, a farm, and a railway station. Two civilians were killed.