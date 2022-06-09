The EU has allocated another € 205 million to Ukraine for humanitarian aid

The European Union has allocated another € 205 million to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the European Commission.

Thus, the total amount of such assistance since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is currently about € 700 million.

Humanitarian aid to Ukraine is provided by 27 EU member states. Turkey, Norway and northern Macedonia have provided more than 38,000 tonnes of aid, including first aid kits, food, protective clothing and various equipment, including firefighters.

Trucks, mobile hospitals and energy worth € 373 million were also delivered to Ukraine. The EU has set up logistics centers in Poland, Romania and Slovakia to speed up supplies. Two EU-funded humanitarian depots have opened in Ukraine.

The European Commissionʼs website also states that more than 500 patients from Ukraine in need of treatment or emergency medical care have been transferred to European hospitals.