About 10 Members of Parliament are abroad. Two — in the occupied territories

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that about ten MPs from the banned faction "Opposition Platform — For Life" are currently abroad.

He told this to the Ukrainian Week.

"Some of them, supporting Russia, for some reason went to Europe — it remains a paradox for me. But I still hope that they will remember how they took the oath of the Member of Parliament of Ukraine, return home and appear before the Ukrainian court. And then they will receive the appropriate punishment and atone for their guilt," Stefanchuk said.