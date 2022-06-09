Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russia. The list includes Putin and other top figures in Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees imposing sanctions on Russiaʼs top officials.

This is stated in decrees № 400/2022 and № 401/2022.

The sanctions targeted Russian President Putin, his speaker Dmitry Peskov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, his first deputy Belousov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, and Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev. Also on the list are Dmytro Hryhorenko, chief of staff of the Russian Federation, his deputies Marat Khusnullin, Dmytro Chernyshenko, Yuriy Borisov, Victoria Abramchenko, and Tetyana Golikova, and others.

The list included 35 people. Sanctions are applied indefinitely. Decree № 401/2022 imposed sanctions against a number of legal entities of the Russian Federation, including a number of universities and institutes. Restrictive measures against universities include the cessation of cultural exchanges, scientific cooperation, educational and sports contacts, entertainment programs with foreign countries, and foreign legal entities. These restrictions are also valid indefinitely.

The list included 35 people. Sanctions are applied indefinitely. Decree № 401/2022 imposed sanctions against a number of legal entities of the Russian Federation.

In total, the list includes more than 260 Russians and 236 companies.