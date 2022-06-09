Russia is deceitfully taking mercenaries to Ukraine for war. The men are assured that they are going to work on oil rigs

Russia assures mercenaries that they go to work on oil rigs, and then sends them to the war in Ukraine, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Prisoners of war from the Russian Federation, who were captured in the Luhansk region, told the Security Service of Ukraine about this. These are residents of the Republic of Mari El, Tatarstan, and Moscow.

They were recruited through the private military company Euro Polis in the Russian city of Krasnodar under employment contracts.

The men planned to work as security guards and technicians on oil rigs, protect them from pirates, and instead found themselves at war. One of the occupiers said that before they allegedly went on watch, which lasted 4 months, they entered into a civil contract.

Another said that after arriving in Luhansk oblast they were told: "There is no way back, that is, there is no point in running away... you will run — ours will work for you."

"In fact, they became" cannon fodder "in battles with the Armed Forces near the settlements of Boguslavske, Komyshuvakha, and Viktorivka in Luhansk oblast. They were abandoned by the commander, and then covered by their own artillery," the Security Service said.

Now the prisoners are cooperating with the Security Service of Ukraine investigators. All testimonies are documented, and the materials will be submitted to the court.