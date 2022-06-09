GUR: The meat factory in Melitopol is filled with bodies of the Russian military. The occupiers are taking away refrigerators from the local food companies

The occupying Russian administration of Melitopol is urgently looking for additional freezers and industrial refrigerators to store the bodies of the Russian military.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to its data, the cityʼs meat processing plant, which was converted into a morgue, is already completely filled with the bodies of the killed occupiers and can no longer accept "cargo 200".

The Russian military came to Aron-M, a wholesaler of meat, eggs and dairy products, and examined its refrigerators.

The occupiers declared the equipment suitable for conversion into a morgue. They informed the companyʼs management about "the decision to temporarily use them free of charge to store the bodies of fallen servicemen".

Currently, the corpses of Russians who died during the fighting in the direction of Pology — Gulyaypole are being actively transferred to Melitopol.

Ukrainian intelligence notes that these events are associated with heavy losses of the Russian occupiers. Prolonged storage of the bodies of those killed is due to the intentions of the Russian leadership to hide the real scale of losses from the inhabitants of Russia. Therefore, the occupiers practice the so-called "dosed" sending of bodies to Russia and the maximum stretching of this process in time.