The UK Defence Intelligence: The Russian army is trying to resume the offensive on Izium

Russian troops are trying to resume the attack on Izium in Kharkiv oblast and continue to fight in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast.

This was reported by British intelligence.

Fighting continues in the Sieverodonetsk pocket but, in the last 48 hours, Russia’s Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) have also likely increased their efforts to advance to the south of Izium.

Russia’s progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since April, after Ukrainian forces made good use of the terrain to slow Russia’s advance. Russia has likely attempted to reconstitute EGF after they suffered very heavy casualties in the failed advance on Kyiv, but its units likely remain understrength.

“Russia likely seeks to regain momentum in this area in order to put further pressure on Sieverodonetsk, and to give it the option of advancing deeper into the Donetsk Oblast,” the British said.