General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia failed the assault in the suburbs of Sievierodonetsk and fired on Kharkiv oblast

In Luhansk oblast, Russia is unsuccessfully trying to find weaknesses in the defense of Sievierodonetsk and failed to storm its suburb — Toshkivka.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Russian troops continue to mortar civilian infrastructure in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy equips positions and bypasses tricks. To distract our troops, the occupiers opened fire with artillery.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russia is preparing to continue the offensive in the direction of the settlements of Slovyansk and Barvinkove.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, in addition to using artillery along the line of contact, launched a missile strike near Kramatorsk.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers fired on Tetyanivka, Pryshib and Serebryanka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy fired at Ukrainian units with mortars, artillery and MLRS. The occupiers launched an air strike on Toshkivka and carried out an unsuccessful assault. In the direction of Katerynivka, the Ukrainian military inflicted losses on the Russians, and the enemy withdrew. The enemy continues its unsuccessful search for weaknesses in the defense of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces from barrel and jet artillery near Komyshuvakha, Mykolayivka, Berestovo, Belogorovka, Semigirya and Mayorsky. He launched missile and air strikes in the settlements of Verkhnyokamyanka, Zolote, Berestove, Slovyansk and New York.

There were no active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia areas.

The Russian army is preparing to force water obstacles, conducts air reconnaissance, plans to strengthen motorized infantry units with companies on obsolete T-62 tanks. The enemy also deployed additional artillery units and Tochka-U missile systems.

According to the General Staff, the 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Second All-Russian Army lost 800 soldiers killed and 400 wounded. 1,800 occupiers from this brigade took part in hostilities.