News

During the full-scale invasion of the Armed Forces, more than 31,700 Russian invaders were eliminated

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 106 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,700 people, as well as:

  • 1,398 tanks;
  • 3,438 armored combat vehicles;
  • 711 artillery systems;
  • 213 multiple rocket laucnhers;
  • 96 anti-aircraft warfare;
  • 212 aircraft;
  • 178 helicopters;
  • 562 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 125 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,421 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 53 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day suffered in the Bakhmut direction.