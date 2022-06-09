During the full-scale invasion of the Armed Forces, more than 31,700 Russian invaders were eliminated

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 106 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,700 people, as well as:

1,398 tanks;

3,438 armored combat vehicles;

711 artillery systems;

213 multiple rocket laucnhers;

96 anti-aircraft warfare;

212 aircraft;

178 helicopters;

562 drones of operational and tactical level;

125 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,421 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

53 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day suffered in the Bakhmut direction.