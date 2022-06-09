Russia has 28 cruise missiles on alert in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, Russia is alert to three surface and one submarine missile carrier.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

"28 "Kalibr" missiles are ready. Do not panic, act confidently and prudently on alarm signals, follow the norms and restrictions set in the areas closed to visitors, do not expose yourself to danger in areas of the coast prepared for anti-aircraft defense, check the information received, trust only reliable sources," said the Command.

Also, a group of various forces of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, "keeping a safe distance from the Ukrainian coast", is training in combat stability in the use of anti-ship missiles and aircraft.

"In particular, the use of ground anti-aircraft missile systems "Tor-M2", which the occupiers installed in the shipʼs warehouse, is being worked out," the statement reads.

In addition, Operational Command "South" reported that the Ukrainian aircraft struck two strikes on the gathering of invaders and a stronghold in Kherson oblast, destroying equipment and three field ammunition depots.