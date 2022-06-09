ISW: Russia is trying to bypass Ukrainian positions in the Sievierodonetsk oblast

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to storm Ukrainian positions in Sievierodonetsk. However, now the occupiers have changed their strategy and are trying to bypass the Ukrainian positions to avoid the need to counter-force the Siversky Donets River.

This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW, the Russians are continuing operations in the Svyatohirsk area and west of the Lyman to join forces southeast of Izium and advance on Slovyansk.

The Ukrainian military is continuing its maneuvering defense of Sievierodonetsk and is likely to focus on inflicting heavy damage on Russian forces rather than trying to hold on to the entire city.

In addition, Russian forces have conducted MLRS attacks and reconnaissance operations in the Mykolaiv oblast, and they are also stepping up operations in Kherson oblast in response to recent Ukrainian counterattacks.