Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with harassment

The Royal Public Prosecutorʼs Office of the United Kingdom has filed another charge of sexual crimes against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. He is charged with two counts of misconduct.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

The case concerns the 1996 incident. Weinstein is accused of attacking a woman in London.

According to a spokesman for the prosecutorʼs office, Weinstein will be formally charged when he enters the territory of England or Wales. The filmmaker is currently in a California prison awaiting trial for a number of sexual offenses. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.