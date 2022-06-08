Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with harassment

The Royal Public Prosecutorʼs Office of the United Kingdom has filed another charge of sexual crimes against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. He is charged with two counts of misconduct.
This was reported by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.
The case concerns the 1996 incident. Weinstein is accused of attacking a woman in London.
According to a spokesman for the prosecutorʼs office, Weinstein will be formally charged when he enters the territory of England or Wales. The filmmaker is currently in a California prison awaiting trial for a number of sexual offenses. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
- Harvey Weinstein, once considered one of the most influential figures in Hollywood, has been convicted of sexual harassment and violence against more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd. He was also charged with sex trafficking and predatory sexual assault, for which he was threatened with life imprisonment.
- Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11, 2020. Lawyers asked for 5 years for him, claiming that the 23-year term for their client with poor health is de facto lifelong. On the same day, a New York court uncovered a number of documents in the Weinstein case.
- According to other charges, Weinstein faces up to 140 years in prison. In July 2021, the court rejected his motion to drop three of the 11 charges.