In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Armed Forces repulsed seven Russian attacks today and eliminated 31 Russian servicemen

In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, Ukrainian fighters from the Joint Forces repulsed seven Russian attacks today. The battle is still going on at one location.

Russian troops fired on about 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying and damaging 28 civilian objects, including 21 houses, two schools, a penitentiary, an agricultural enterprise, a beekeeping farm, and an electric transformer at a railway station. As a result of these shellings, four civilians were killed and six were injured.

During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed three tanks, two armored combat vehicles and four units of motor vehicles.

Air defense units shot down six Orlan-10 drones in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East" today, Ukrainian soldiers liquidated 31 Russian troops, and destroyed four heavy artillery tractors and two drones.