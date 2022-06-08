Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians are preparing for an offensive in the direction of Slovyansk, the Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on Russian forces near Berestove in Donbas

The General Staff released operational information as of 18:00. Russian troops are preparing for an offensive in the direction of Slovyansk, the city launched an air strike. During the enemy assault near Berestove in Donetsk oblast, the Armed Forces inflicted heavy losses on the Russians.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are moving separate units to permanent locations.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians guard the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kursk and Bryansk oblasts. Mortars were fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Khodyne, Ryzhivka and Velyka Pisarivka in Sumy oblast. In addition, Russian military aircraft flew along Ukraineʼs state border.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian troops fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Pytomnyk, Rtyshchivka, Ivanivka, Husarivka, and others.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the Privillia, Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Voronovo, Toshkivka, Hirske, and other settlements.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Ukrainian military successfully resists the enemyʼs attempts to improve the tactical position in the direction of the city of Slovyansk. Russian troops are preparing for the offensive, shelling civilian infrastructure in the areas of Volny, Adamivka, Dolyna, and Tetyanivka, and launching an air strike on Slovyansk.

Ukrainian soldiers defend Dovhenke.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian army fired artillery at areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Vrubivka, Mykolaivka, Semigirya, and New York. Russian assault and army aircraft launched air strikes near Novaya Kamyanka, Pokrovsky and Klynove.

The Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on Russian forces in manpower and equipment during an enemy assault near Berestove. The fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Pisky, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske and others. Russian troops also used assault aircraft near Maryinka and Kamyanka.

In the South Buh direction, Russian forces are trying to hold their ground. Artillery was used in the districts of Velyka Kostromka, Lyubomyrivka, and Novomykolaivka, assault and army aircraft were used in the districts of Oleksandrivka, Kniazivka and Novodanylivka.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers continue to carry out administrative and police measures, search civilians, loot and destroy local infrastructure.