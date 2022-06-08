Russian intelligence services are sending threats to the Ukrainian military with personal data

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army said that the Russians were sending threats to the Ukrainian military with personal data (surname and name of the person, taxpayer code, place of registration, and sometimes data on the number and composition of the family). This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Russiaʼs special services are trying to intimidate Ukrainian servicemen by sending threatening messages to their personal telephone numbers. They call for an oath, to take up arms, to surrender, or to side with the enemy.

Mailing is via SMS, as well as via mobile messengers Telegram, Viber, Signal, or WhatsApp.

The text of the threats refers to the alleged exact location of the person who received the message. It is noted that in the event of continued service at the place of residence of the owner of the phone and his family will be hit by missiles.

The threats of this type are aimed primarily at destabilizing the moral and psychological climate in the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, sow doubt, and reduce morale.

Usually, this personal data of persons are outdated: the person has long changed the place of registration, moved to another area, changed the unit in which he served in the military, stopped military service in general, and so on.

"Such actions of the enemy are one of the types of psychological attack, which is not supported by any specific actions. Trust only verified sources," the statement reads.