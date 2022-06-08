In Kyiv Oblast a criminal group that stole cars from a warehouse, taking advantage of the occupation, was detained

In Kyiv Oblast, a criminal group was detained for stealing cars from a warehouse, taking advantage of the occupation. One of the defendants was detained by police while trying to sell stolen cars.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Police have identified members of a criminal group who, taking advantage of the temporary occupation, stole cars from a warehouse. In addition, the place of their hiding place was established.

Yesterday, June 7, operatives together with regional police investigators exposed one of the members of the criminal group while trying to sell stolen cars.

In addition, authorized searches were conducted at the place where the car was stored in Zhytomyr Oblast. The attackers planned to sell the vehicles for spare parts.