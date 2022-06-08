In the occupied Energodar, the Russian occupiers kidnapped 11 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

In occupied Energodar, Russian troops continue to kidnap people. Last week, 20 people disappeared, including 11 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Energoatom writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the racist occupiers continue to kidnap people. In the last week alone, they detained and evacuated about 20 energy donors in an unknown direction, 11 of them are employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the company said.

They emphasize that their whereabouts are currently unknown.