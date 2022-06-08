The Russian army has already lost 31,500 troops in the war against Ukraine

As of June 8, the Russian army had lost 31,500 troops in the war against Ukraine, adding 140 in the last 24 hours.

This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of Ukraine.

Russia has also lost:

1,393 tanks (+3 for the last 24 hours);

3,429 combat armored vehicles (+13);

703 artillery systems (+9);

213 multiple rocket launchers (+6);

96 air defense warfare;

212 aircraft;

178 helicopters (+1);

559 drones (+6),

125 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,406 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (+1);

53 units of special equipment (+1).

The greatest losses of the Russians of the past day were suffered in the Slovyansk direction.