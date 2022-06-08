The head of the Luhansk region Haidai: The occupiers continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, and in Lysychansk civilians were killed by shelling

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that Russian troops continued to storm Sievierodonetsk, but that Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were holding back part of the city. Instead, the rest of the unoccupied part of Luhansk oblast is under fire.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Russians are being held back in Sievierodonetsk, in Lysychansk it is dangerous even in the central districts. A local resident died on one of the central streets of Lysychansk yesterday after artillery shelling. The wounded woman in the city was immediately hospitalized in Chernivtsi," he said.

The Russians also damaged several high-rise buildings, but the biggest damage is currently being recorded in Vrubivka and Zolote.

The occupiers tried to advance in the Toshkivka and Ustynivka districts, but the Armed Forces rejected them.