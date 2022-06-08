In the south of Ukraine, the Armed Forces struck four times to gather Russian forces. Armored vehicles and ammunition depot were destroyed

In the south of Ukraine, artillery and aircraft of the Armed Forces struck four blows to gather forces of the Russian army. As a result, several units of armored vehicles and ammunition depots were destroyed.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

"Our missile and artillery units and aircraft, as a result of fire tasks and 4 strikes on the enemy forces, are previously aware of the destruction of several units of armored vehicles and ammunition. The final losses are being clarified, "they stressed.

Also in Mykolaiv oblast, the Ukrainian army brought down the Russian Orlan-10 dron during an attempt to conduct reconnaissance.

The Russian army continues to fire Mykolayiv with indiscriminate cluster munitions to intimidate the local population. Instead, in the occupied Kherson oblast, Russians are preparing to celebrate Russia Day. In Kherson, the occupiers are ready to pay those who issue a Russian passport.