In Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Armed Forces repulsed 11 attacks by the Russian army and destroyed a Russian observation post and two ammunition depots

Ukrainian fighters from the Allied forces repulsed 11 enemy attacks today. Fighting is still going on at two locations.

Today the Russian military fired on more than 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroyed and damaged 39 civilian objects, including 36 houses, a school, a kindergarten, a power line. As a result of these shellings, one civilian was killed and six were injured.

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed three tanks, five artillery systems, two armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles and three ammunition depots.

Two air defense units shot down two Orlan-10 drones in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

The operational and tactical group "East" reported that today Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an observation post and two warehouses with ammunition of Russian forces. Enemy casualties amounted to 56 personnel, one mortar, 12 heavy artillery tractors, one tanker and one unit of special equipment.