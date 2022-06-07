Evening summary of the General Staff: the Russians are preparing to attack Slovyansk, the Armed Forces are successfully deterring the assault on Russian troops in the area of Komyshuvakha

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the report as of 18:00:
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions without much change.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians did not take active action, shelling Senkivka, Chernihiv oblast, Sopych, Konstantinovka, Stari Vyrky, and Velyka Pisarivka, Sumy oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is fighting, shelling Ukrainian troops, and passing the area.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is preparing to attack Slovyansk. Russia fired on the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Kurulka, Hrushuvakha, Chervona Polyana and Shnurky.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russian troops fired on Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure with barrel and jet artillery in the Lysychansk, Borivske, and Metiolkine districts.
- In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers are successfully deterring Russian assault operations in the Komyshuvakha area. Attempts by the Russians to storm in the direction of Svitlodarsk and Uglehirsk TPPs were unsuccessful.
- Near Nahirne, the defenders of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the occupying forces. After an unsuccessful assault attempt, the Russians withdrew.
- The occupiers did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions.
- In the South Buh direction, Russian troops conducted reconnaissance, tried to hold the occupied borders, and restore lost positions. With the help of artillery, the Russians are trying to prevent a counterattack by Ukrainian troops in the Kherson and Mykolayiv oblasts.
- There are no significant changes in the situation in the Bessarabian direction.
- In the Black and Azov Seas, an enemy naval group is blocking civilian shipping in the Black Sea.
- Thanks to the successful actions of the Ukrainian air defense, the intensity of the use of aviation by the Russians has decreased.