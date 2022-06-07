The Mykolayiv zoo opens for visitors since June 11

On Saturday, June 11, the Mykolayiv zoo opens for visitors.

This is stated on the zooʼs Facebook page.

The zoo will be open from 9:00 to 16:00, the box office — until 15:00.

“Our Dinkar and Shanti [elephants] tested the pool after repairs. In any case, they liked the large pool, and we are grateful to the builders for their good work, especially in wartime," the statement said.

The zoo noted that the zoo paid for the design and construction works with its own funds after the tender and did not spend budget money on it.

Admission for children under 6 is free. Ticket price for children under 13 — 60 UAH, for adults — 100 UAH.