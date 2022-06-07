The prosecutorʼs office reported suspicion of a Russian corporal who killed and imitated the execution of civilians in Kyiv

The prosecutorʼs office reported the suspicion of the deputy commander of the combat vehicle of the Russian armed forces, who killed and imitated the execution of civilians in Kyiv oblast.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office reported suspicion of the deputy commander of the combat vehicle — gunner-operator of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th General Army of the Russian Armed Forces in violation of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the occupation of the village of Havronshchyna, Bucha district, Kyiv region, the suspected corporal stopped a local unarmed civilians on the street, who did not pose any threat to him. Threatening with a weapon, he forced the man to lie on the ground and extorted information about his affiliation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military or public formations. After the beating, he put the victim against the wall and shot him in the head with an automatic weapon.

Also, the suspect, being in a state of intoxication, together with his colleagues went into the house and ordered the four people present to go to one room. He kept the victims in sight for a long time and interrogated them. He then ordered everyone to line up one by one, arguing that he did not want to spend extra ammunition on their murder. After that, imitating the execution of unarmed civilians, he shot at the ceiling and left the house, promising to come the next day and shoot everyone.

In addition, the corporal, along with other Russian servicemen, entered the womanʼs house and, threatening with a weapon, stole her car. A few weeks later, the occupiers also stole the car of another resident of the village of Рavronshchyna.