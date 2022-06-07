News

The State Special Communications Service has published advice for Ukrainians in the occupied territories on how to stay in touch safely

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:
The State Special Communications Service gave recommendations to the inhabitants of the occupied territories on how to stay in touch safely:

  • If you do not have a network of your operator, try to connect to other Ukrainian mobile operators using national roaming.
  • If possible, do not buy Russian SIM cards. How to keep in touch with relatives in the absence of Ukrainian mobile communication — read here.
  • If you still have to buy a SIM card, try to get it without a passport — do not give the occupiers your personal information.
  • If your ISP is connected to the Ukrainian Internet, try to communicate with everyone through messengers in the home Wi-Fi network, and limit communication in the mobile network of Russian operators.
  • If your ISP is connected to the Russian network, always use the VPN service on your phone and computer.
  • Do not store information on your phone that may harm you.
  • Use open-source messengers.
  • Watch Ukrainian television on an open satellite, listen to our radio on medium radio waves (1278, 1404, 873, 657 kHz) or in the application "Diia".