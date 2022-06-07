The State Special Communications Service has published advice for Ukrainians in the occupied territories on how to stay in touch safely

The State Special Communications Service gave recommendations to the inhabitants of the occupied territories on how to stay in touch safely:
- If you do not have a network of your operator, try to connect to other Ukrainian mobile operators using national roaming.
- If possible, do not buy Russian SIM cards. How to keep in touch with relatives in the absence of Ukrainian mobile communication — read here.
- If you still have to buy a SIM card, try to get it without a passport — do not give the occupiers your personal information.
- If your ISP is connected to the Ukrainian Internet, try to communicate with everyone through messengers in the home Wi-Fi network, and limit communication in the mobile network of Russian operators.
- If your ISP is connected to the Russian network, always use the VPN service on your phone and computer.
- Do not store information on your phone that may harm you.
- Use open-source messengers.
- Watch Ukrainian television on an open satellite, listen to our radio on medium radio waves (1278, 1404, 873, 657 kHz) or in the application "Diia".