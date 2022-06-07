Police evacuated 16 people from Lysychansk

Today the police took 16 residents out of Lysychansk. Humanitarian cargoes were also delivered to the city.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, in recent weeks the city is under constant heavy fire from the Russians. Russian troops remotely destroy Lysychansk. The city is hit by aircraft almost every day.

There are currently no communications in Lysychansk. Due to the shelling, people are forced to stay in shelters all the time.