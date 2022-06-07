The head of the Luhansk oblast Haidai: the Russians continue to storm Sievierodonetsk, and in Lysychansk fired on the market and school

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, said that the Russian army continues to storm Sievierodonetsk. Fighting in the city is ongoing.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Currently, the enemy continues to storm Sievierodonetsk, the fighting continues. The Russian assault in the direction of Novookhtyrka and Voronove was also repulsed. In the area of Bilohorivka, the enemy uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups, "Gaidai explained.

Also during the day, the Russian army continued to fire on Lysychansk. The market, the mining college and the school came under fire. Two civilians were injured at the school. Also, three wounded were evacuated from another place in Lysychansk and Privillia.

In addition, the occupiers continue to fire on other settlements in Luhansk oblast. In Zolote, 13 houses were destroyed as a result of the shelling, and in Hirske, 11 houses were damaged.