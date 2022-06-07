The Security Service of Ukraine detained a man who created more than 20 sites with pro-Russian propaganda

In Kyiv oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a man who created more than 20 pro-Russian websites.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

The suspect created and administered almost 20 Internet resources where pro-Russian propaganda was disseminated. There he distributed materials denying the commission of war crimes by servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. For his work, the man received payment from the territory of Russia, including the use of sanctioned payment systems.

The man was suspected of justifying, recognizing the lawfulness and denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and glorifying its participants. Information on his involvement in other crimes against the principles of national security of Ukraine is being checked.