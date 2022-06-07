The Ministry of Defense told how relatives of prisoners or missing servicemen receive appropriate payments

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told how relatives of prisoners of war or missing servicemen could receive benefits.

This was reported by the information agency of the Ministry of Defense ArmyINFORM.

Such servicemen retain payments in the amount of their official salary at the last place of service, salary by military rank, allowances for years of service, and other monthly additional types of cash benefits. Also, their families are paid a monthly allowance, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers #884 of November 30, 2016.

What to do to receive payments?

In order to receive payment, family members must apply to the commander of the military unit. The following must be attached to the application:

copies of the pages of the passport of adult family members with information about the surname, name and patronymic, as well as registration of residence or stay;

certificate of registration of residence (or stay) of family members (in case of the absence of such information in the passport);

copy of marriage certificate (if available);

copies of birth certificates of children (if any);

a copy of the document certifying the registration in the State Register of Individual Taxpayers.

The commander (chief, head) of the military unit (institution, organization) considers the submitted documents within 15 days and decides on the payment or refusal to pay cash security, which is notified to the applicant in writing.

Lawyers explain that the following categories are entitled to benefits:

the wife (husband) of the serviceman, and in their absence adult children living with the serviceman; legal representatives (guardians, trustees) or adoptive parents of minor children (disabled from childhood — regardless of their age) of the serviceman (in the absence of his wife (husband);

persons who are dependent on the serviceman or parents of the serviceman (in the absence of his wife (husband) and children).

Payment to these family members is made until the circumstances of the capture of servicemen are fully clarified, or they are declared missing or dead in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Payments are divided among all those who are entitled to them, in equal parts. In case of written refusal of one of the persons to pay the cash security, its share is evenly distributed among other persons entitled to receive it.