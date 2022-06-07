The Armed Forces eliminated more than 31,000 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 104 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,360 people, as well as:
- 1,390 tanks;
- 3,416 armored combat vehicles;
- 694 artillery systems;
- 207 multiple rocket launchers;
- 96 air defense facilities;
- 212 aircraft;
- 177 helicopters;
- 553 drone of operational and tactical level;
- 125 cruise missiles;
- 13 ships/boats;
- 2,405 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 53 units of special equipment.
The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day suffered in the Slavic direction.