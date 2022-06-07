News

The Armed Forces eliminated more than 31,000 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 104 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,360 people, as well as:

  • 1,390 tanks;
  • 3,416 armored combat vehicles;
  • 694 artillery systems;
  • 207 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 96 air defense facilities;
  • 212 aircraft;
  • 177 helicopters;
  • 553 drone of operational and tactical level;
  • 125 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,405 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 53 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day suffered in the Slavic direction.