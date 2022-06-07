In Ukraine, 263 children died from the actions of the Russian occupiers

As of the morning of June 7, 2022, more than 730 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion. According to official juvenile prosecutors, 263 children were killed and more than 467 injured.

These figures are not final, as they are still being established in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk oblast — 190, Kyiv oblast — 116, Kharkiv oblast — 112, Chernihiv oblast — 68, Luhansk oblast — 53, Kherson oblast— 52, Mykolaiv oblast — 47, Zaporizhzhia oblast — 29, Sumy oblast — 17, in Kyiv — 16, Zhytomyr oblast— 15.

As a result of constant bombing and shelling, 1,940 educational institutions were damaged, of which 184 were completely destroyed.