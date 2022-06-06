Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Danilov: Ukraine needs six new brigades to counterattack

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with the Financial Times that Ukraine needs not only modern weapons but also six new brigades of 25,000 people to counter-attack in the east and south.

According to him, hundreds of long-range missiles and artillery units, planes and tanks, as well as thousands of drones are needed to liberate the territories from the Russians.

Danilov noted that Russia has a lot of cannon fodder, so a counteroffensive can be "not a very quick process." He added that this will be possible later — Ukraineʼs western partners will continue to provide weapons.

In addition, Danilov touched on the issue of Severodonetsk, where there is heavy fighting for control of the city. According to him, in Sieiverodonetsk and Lysychansk the enemy has an advantage in artillery and Ukraine now cannot "adequately respond thereby" due to a lack of necessary weapons. Russiaʼs willingness to sacrifice its troops has made it harder for the Ukrainian military to hold its ground.

"Temporary loss of territories is not a tragedy. The loss of the country will be a tragedy," he said of the possible departure of the defense forces from the city.