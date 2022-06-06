Police seized the property of the agricultural company for 150 million hryvnias. It belongs to the Russians

Law enforcement officers seized the property of the Russian company for 150 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Among those arrested there were 26 vehicles worth UAH 30 million, a 5-hectare plot of land with an estimated value of UAH 6 million and a complex of buildings with a total area of 6,000 square meters worth over UAH 120 million. They belonged to an enterprise, the director and founders of which are Russian businessmen.

The company specializes in the sale of agricultural machinery and additional equipment. Law enforcement officers transferred these assets to the National Agency for Detection, Investigation and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes.