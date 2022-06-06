Ministry of Defense: In the Slovyansk direction, the Armed Forces stopped the offensive and repulsed Russian forces

The Russian army advanced in the directions of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Vernopillia, Dibrivny, Dolyna and Bohorodychy. The Ukrainian military repulsed the attack.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk in the Media Center Ukraine — Ukrinform.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the defense operation and destroy the enemyʼs manpower and equipment. According to the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our fighters have successfully repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed four tanks, three artillery systems, eight armored combat vehicles and three units of vehicles in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts," he said.

Motuzyanyk also said that over the past day, Russian aircraft flew 39 times from airfields to bomb the territory of Ukraine. Russian troops fired cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea using Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, and used Tu-95MS strategic bombers to launch from the airspace over the Caspian Sea.

The Russians also launched missile strikes with Bastion-P coastal missile systems from a positional area in the western part of Crimea.

"The Russian aggressor is increasing the air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, in the north-western part of the peninsula in the areas of Olenivka and Razdolne, two S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions are being deployed," a spokesman for the Defense Ministry added.