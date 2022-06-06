Ministry of Defense: The Navy pushed the enemy off the coast of Ukraine for more than 100 km

The Ukrainian military pushed the Russian fleet 100 km off the coast of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

"As a result of our active actions to defeat the enemyʼs naval forces, the ship group of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was pushed back from the Ukrainian shores for a distance of more than a hundred kilometers," the statement said.

They added that in an attempt to regain control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the enemy was forced to change tactics and deploy in the Crimea and Kherson oblast coastal missile systems "Bal" and "Bastion" and send additional forces to Smiiny Island.

There is also a possibility of landing on the Odesa coast and the threat of missile strikes on Ukraine. The occupiers began to use obsolete anti-ship missiles more often to fire on ground targets.