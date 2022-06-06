Head of Luhansk oblast, Haidai: The situation is deteriorating in Sievierodonetsk, and the occupiers destroyed a bakery in Lysychansk

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai, reported on the situation in the oblast, where heavy fighting continues with the Russian occupiers. According to him, it is difficult for Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk, but they are holding part of the city.

He writes about this in his Telegram channel.

According to Haidai, the fighting in the city is very dynamic. Russian troops continue to advance, but the Armed Forces hold positions in the Severodonetsk industrial zone.

He notes that the number of shellings in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk has increased tenfold. In particular, in Lysychansk, the occupiers fired on a bakery that prepared bread for those who remained.

"Rescuers put out a fire in an area of about 1,000 square meters. m in Lysychansk. The Russians fired on a bakery that baked bread for the locals to the last. In addition to the bakery, several government buildings and two high-rise buildings were damaged," Haidai said.

One woman was wounded in Privilillia, three houses were destroyed by the Russians in Hirske, 16 houses in Zolote, and six in Vrubivka.

The Russians tried to advance in the area of Bilohorivka and Mykolayivka, but suffered losses and retreated.