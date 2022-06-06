News

During the 103 days of the war, Russia lost 31,250 soldiers

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 103 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,250 people killed, as well as:

  • 1,386 tanks;
  • 3,340 armored combat vehicles;
  • 690 artillery systems;
  • 207 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 96 anti-aircraft warfare;
  • 211 aircraft;
  • 176 helicopters;
  • 551 drone of operational and tactical level;
  • 125 cruise missiles;
  • 13 ships/boats;
  • 2,395 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
  • 53 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day suffered in the Slovyansk direction