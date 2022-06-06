During the 103 days of the war, Russia lost 31,250 soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During the 103 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 31,250 people killed, as well as:

1,386 tanks;

3,340 armored combat vehicles;

690 artillery systems;

207 multiple rocket launchers;

96 anti-aircraft warfare;

211 aircraft;

176 helicopters;

551 drone of operational and tactical level;

125 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,395 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;

53 units of special equipment.

The greatest losses of the enemy of the past day suffered in the Slovyansk direction