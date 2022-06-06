ISW: Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacks in Sievierodonetsk force Russia to leave other areas vulnerable

In the last 48 hours, the Ukrainian military has carried out a successful counterattack in Sievierodonetsk and pushed the Russians to the eastern outskirts of the city and from the southern settlements.

This was reported by the Institute for War Studies (ISW) in a report on June 5.

They suggest that Ukrainian forces are trying to use the concentration of Russian troops in Sievierodonetsk to conduct counterattacks in other areas of the offensive.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are recapturing the city, despite the fact that Russian troops continue to dump equipment and troops in the Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk districts.

"Ukrainian counteroffensive pressure will likely continue to draw the attention of Russian forces to Luhansk Oblast and therefore leave vulnerabilities in Russian defensive efforts in Kharkiv Oblast and along the Southern Axis," the institute said.

Analysts noted that the ability of the Armed Forces to successfully counterattack in Sievierodonetsk (a priority of the Kremlin) once again indicates a decrease in the combat power of Russian troops in Ukraine.