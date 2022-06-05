How the international media covered the Russo-Ukrainian war, June 5

The Independent writes that European companies have almost doubled shipments of Russian oil since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The outlet refers to a new analysis of Refinitiv shipping data by the anti-corruption group Global Witness, that shows the extent to which shipping firms based in Greece, Cyprus, and Malta had ramped up their transport of Russian oil around the world in recent weeks, taking advantage of big jumps in rates for tanker cargos. These shipments brought billions of dollars to Russia, providing vital funds for the brutal war. In total, the three countries have purchased 178 million barrels of Russian oil worth $17.3bn. The recent package of EU sanctions allows Russian oil to continue flowing into Europe through pipeline and moreover, companies from Greece, Malta, and Cyprus will be allowed to continue shipping Russian oil to non-EU countries. This is leaving “a gaping hole” in the Russian oil embargo. Ironically, this also means EU citizens are paying more for Russian oil without actually punishing Russia, moreover, bringing even more money to Putin. According to the former Greek finance minister, most oil shipment companies are keeping their profits offshore, contributing next to nothing to the Greek economy. According to experts, the only way to close this loophole is for the EU to stand firm and put restrictions on shipping at the heart of the sanctions.

Russo-Ukrainian war puts an end to the world climate policy as we know it, writes Ted Nordhaus, the executive director of the Breakthrough Institute, in his op-ed on Foreign Policy. Two decades of worrying about the impact of carbon and trillions spent on transitioning to renewable power have done less than the war in Ukraine overnight. The war started a new era, writes Nordhaus, emphasizing the fundamental questions of energy dependence. While the geopolitical crisis is moving climate concerns down in the priorities list, ironically, the shift away from utopian schemes defining climate advocacy could accelerate a lower-carbon global economy. Nordhaus writes about the roots of climate change global policy, emerging when the Cold War was coming to an end. In his view, U.S-Soviet arms control agreements became the model for international climate change cooperation, meaning aspirational goals and nonbinding commitments. Most green energy solutions were developed during Cold War as spin-offs from the arms race – including nuclear power plants, energy efficiency technologies, and photovoltaic solar panels. Little has been done to reduce carbon intensity since then. But February 24 changed everything, writes Nordhaus. The dependence on Russian fossil fuels and Chinese solar panels (produced by Uyghur slave labor) and batteries is forcing Europe to revisit its energy policy. Choosing dependence on China rather than on Russia is disconnected from a broader geopolitical conversation about the legitimacy of trading with dictatorships. Energy policy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine would probably be informed by energy security imperatives and the urgent need to establish renewable energy sources. Ironically, writes Nordhaus, decentering climate and centering energy security, is likely to do far more to address climate change than the climate movement could ever have accomplished.

CNN writes about the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, under which Californian 144 Fighter Wing has been partnering with Ukrainian Air Force. The outlet talked to a fighter pilot Col. Robert Swertfager to find out about his experience with the program and Gen. David Baldwin, the commander of the State Military Department, who provided a broader perspective on the daily operation of the program during the war. Swertfager has been in the program for 20 years, visiting Ukraine over 70 times, and has established professional and also friendly relations with his Ukrainian counterparts. Following February 24 the Guard’s staff have been working with Ukrainian defense leaders to refine requests for weapons, focusing right now on the selection of the right fighter aircraft. The immediate response would be Soviet-era MiGs, but Ukraine is looking into longer-term solutions too. The Guard members are also in touch with Ukrainians on a daily basis as they discuss “tactics, tips, and procedures”. Baldwin shared one case when one of the guardsmen coached a Ukrainian soldier on how to deal with a misfire of his Javelin, allowing him to fire on a Russian tank. According to both Swertfager and Baldwin, the bond Ukrainians and Americans have been able to establish over the years, is crucial to enabling daily effective communication and support during the time of war.