Head of Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration: Almost 60% of the oblast is occupied by Russians

The head of the Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration, Oleksandr Starukh, reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky that almost 60% of the oblast was occupied by Russians.

He stated this during the Presidentʼs visit.

According to him, 77 settlements of Zaporizhzhia oblast were cut off due to hostilities. The enemy destroyed 2,701 infrastructure facilities, of which almost 700 have been restored to date.

Humanitarian hubs have been set up in Zaporizhzhia to receive residents of the temporarily occupied territories and settlements where hostilities continue.

"The last 15 days the largest number of people come from Kherson oblast. They also come from Mariupol," Starukh said.

The President instructed the regional leadership to provide all necessary assistance to displaced people.

"Many people come from settlements that are temporarily occupied by the enemy. We need to focus on solving their domestic problems and providing them with housing. It is also necessary to take care of the employment of these people. I am sure that there are qualified specialists among them," Zelensky said.