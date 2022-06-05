In Donbas, the Ukrainian army repulsed 7 Russian attacks and destroyed 43 Russian occupiers

During the day, Ukrainian defenders in Donbas repulsed 7 attacks by Russian troops.

The Joint Forces report that fighting is still ongoing at two locations.

The Russians lost 4 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles, 3 vehicles, a Ka-52 helicopter, and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were killed 43 Russians, two units of vehicles and a helicopter during the day.

The occupiers of Russia fired on more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and destroyed and damaged 41 civilian objects, including 33 houses, a hospital, a water supply system, a feed mill, a machine-building plant, and an agricultural enterprise.

Seven civilians were killed in the Russian shelling. Data on the dead and wounded are currently being clarified.