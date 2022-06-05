Hackers attacked OLL.TV during the match Ukraine — Wales. They included Russian propaganda instead of football

The OLL.TV Internet TV service was hacked during a broadcast of a football match between Ukraine and Wales.

This was reported by Tribuna.

Instead of broadcasting the match, Russian propaganda channels appeared on the air, and the hackers replaced the logos of the "Football 1" and "Football 2" channels with the logo of the "Russia 1" channel. For some users, the service has stopped working at all.

Match commentator Viktor Vatsko wished the Russians to burn in hell alive. So he commented on the hacker attack.