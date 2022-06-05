”Joint decision with the president.” Football competitions will resume in Ukraine in August

The football season in Ukraine will resume in August.

This was announced in an interview with the Associated Press by the President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko.

"Together with the president, we have decided that we will resume the Ukrainian championship in August. In Ukraine we will play at all levels: Ukrainian professional league, first league, second league, and womenʼs championship. At all levels, we will start in August. The decision was made jointly with the President of Ukraine," he said.

The UFA president also said that he had talked to UEFA and FIFA presidents about a possible resumption of football competitions in Ukraine. "I told Cheferina and Infantino that we will resume the championships during the martial law in Ukraine, under bombs. We count on their support. We are discussing the details. We will discuss with our military and the government how to organize everything safely," Pavelko said.