The Ukrainian Premier League has decided not to finish the football season

The Ukrainian Football Premier League has decided not to finish the current championship draw, as martial law has continued in the country.

This was reported by the UPL press service.

This decision was made by the participating teams of the league. They decided to record the standings as of February 24. At that time, "Shakhtar" Donetsk was in the lead in the championship, two points ahead of "Dynamo". The relevant decision will be submitted for approval to the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association.