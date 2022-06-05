The head of the Odessa Charitable Foundation “Monster Corporation” Nozhevnikova said that the SBU has opened a case against him. The fund continues to work

The head of the Odesa Charitable Foundation "M Corporation" Kateryna Nozhevnikova said that the Security Service of Ukraine has opened proceedings on the activities of the fund. Nevertheless, Nozhevnikova will not stop his work.

She announced the proceedings on June 3 on Facebook, citing sources, and the decision not to close the fund on June 5.

"We have passed so many inspections, grounds, attempts to roll back and test copper pipes that you never even dreamed of. And we have never let down those who trust us. And they have never been seen in any scandals. Such attempts to tap into a fund that balances even second-hand items make me want to roll my eyes and say, portraying the wise Solomon, "Well, that will work, too." I will not close the fund," Nozhevnikova wrote.

Earlier, she said that the fund had been audited by the Ministry of Defense for two weeks at its invitation and that it had access to all documents. When Nozhevnikova learned about the case in the SBU, she invited all interested services to the fund and also stressed that she was ready to pass any inspections.

In a comment to Ukrayinska Pravda, the Security Service of Ukraine itself explained that it checks information and responds to signals in the framework of combating abuses during the distribution of humanitarian aid. "But we emphasize that we work exclusively in the legal field. Therefore, organizations that have not carried out illegal activities have no reason to worry," the SBU added.