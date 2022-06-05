Morning report of the General Staff: the Russians are advancing in the Slovyansk direction and storming in Sievierodonetsk

The General Staff of Ukraine published the morning report as of June 5.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the Russians completed the regrouping and advanced in the directions Dovhenke — Dolynaand Brazhkivka — Virnopillia.
- In the Donetsk direction, the Russians are focused on the offensive to surround the Ukrainian military in the areas of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and block logistics routes.
- In the Lyman direction, Russia is advancing in the direction of Sviatohirsk, trying to push our troops to the right bank of the Siversky Donets River.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of artillery, stormed the city of Sievierodonetsk and controlled the eastern part of the city. In addition, in order to capture the dominant heights, Russia is trying to advance in the direction of Nyrkove — Mykolayivka.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian army transferred more than 20 units of weapons and military equipment to replenish the units that suffered casualties.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers fired on the front line of defense and the rear areas of the Armed Forces to prevent their regrouping.
- In the Kharkiv direction, Russian units continue to focus their efforts on maintaining their positions and preventing the further advance of our troops to the state border. The Russian occupiers used phosphorous munitions near the village of Cherkaski Tyshky.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russia fired artillery at infrastructure facilities in the villages of Starikove and Katerynivka in the Sumy oblast, as well as in the village of Kamyanska Sloboda in the Chernihiv oblast.
- In the South Buh direction, in anticipation of the offensive of the Armed Forces, the Russian army mined the banks of the Inhulets River.
- In the Mykolayiv direction, Russia deployed up to two jet and two artillery batteries. He also tried to regain his lost positions in the direction of Sukhyi Stavok and Lozove, but suffered losses and withdrew.
- Five Kalibr naval-based cruise missiles launchers are ready for use in the Black Sea.