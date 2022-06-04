Zelenskyy: Russian troops have already released more than 2,500 missiles at Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has already launched 2,503 missiles of various types on Ukraine.

He stated this in a daily address to Ukrainians.

"As of this morning, the number of various Russian missiles used against Ukraine is already 2,503. Our heroes hold their positions and do everything to inflict maximum losses on the enemy. I am grateful to every defender, who is advancing the day when Russia will finally have to leave Donbas alone," the President said.

In his address, Zelenskyy reminded of the destruction of the All Saints Hermitage in the Svyatohirsk Lavra in the Donetsk oblast by Russian troops and called for the exclusion of Russia from UNESCO. He also reminded that on Saturday in Ukraine the memory of children who died as a result of the Russian aggression was honored. "One person in Moscow can stop this war by his order. The fact that there is no such order is a humiliation for the whole world," the president said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron, who called for "preventing the humiliation of Russia" after the war.